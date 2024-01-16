(Bloomberg) -- Starwood Capital Group’s Barry Sternlicht and TPG Inc.’s Jim Coulter are among investors betting on Palm Tree Crew at a valuation of $150 million.

Palm Tree Crew, founded by Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, a DJ better known as Kygo, and his manager, Myles Shear, will use the capital to expand and diversify its business, the Miami-based entertainment and hospitality company said Tuesday. It plans to open its first restaurant later this year.

Sternlicht and Coulter were joined by Ripple Labs Chief Executive Officer Brad Garlinghouse, Campus Apartments CEO David J Adelman, Jonathan Kraft, Discovery Land Co.’s Michael Meldman, and Keith Rabois, who’s rejoining Khosla Ventures from Founders Fund.

“I’ve long been a believer in what PTC is building across its holding company of events, lifestyle brands and consumer investing,” Sternlicht said in an emailed statement. “The world of live events and hospitality is ripe for disruption, and PTC is at the forefront of creating unique experiences that do not currently exist in the market.”

Palm Tree Crew aims to create “unforgettable moments” for fans through its global events, Gørvell-Dahll said.

His firm operates the Palm Tree Music Festival, which was held last year in eight locations including Aspen, Colorado, Westhampton, New York and Sydney, as well as smaller events during Miami Art Basel. It’s also teaming up with Endeavor Group Holdings’ On Location to host a lounge on the 9th hole of the WM Phoenix Open, a PGA Tour event known for its raucous atmosphere.

The company sells merchandise and has collaborations with Puma, Duvin and Solid & Striped, according to its website.

Palm Tree Capital, the platform’s investment arm, backs consumer-facing startups. Its portfolio includes Poppi, a maker of prebiotics-infused soda, chili crisp producer Fly By Jing, manicure machine-maker 10Beauty and Recess Pickleball, which makes paddles.

“We look forward to driving continued growth at our core businesses,” said Palm Tree Crew CEO Michael Diaz, a former managing director at LionTree Capital.

