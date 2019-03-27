(Bloomberg) -- Barry Sternlicht’s Starwood Capital is setting up an office in New York City.

The real estate investment firm, which is headquartered in Miami, has signed a lease for the eighth floor, comprising 14,258 square feet, of 40 Tenth Avenue. The building in Manhattan’s Meatpacking district is being developed by Aurora Capital Associates and William Gottlieb Real Estate.

"We are delighted to welcome Starwood Capital to 40 Tenth," Aurora’s chief executive Bobby Cayre said in a statement. A representative for Starwood, which has U.S. offices in Arlington, Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Washington, D.C., declined to comment.

The building, which was designed by Jeanne Gang’s Studio Gang, is slated for completion this spring.

To contact the reporter on this story: Gillian Tan in New York at gtan129@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Alan Goldstein at agoldstein5@bloomberg.net, Pierre Paulden, Melissa Karsh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.