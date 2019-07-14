(Bloomberg) -- Barry weakened to a tropical depression but is set to cause more life-threatening floods through Monday as it marches toward northwest Louisiana and Arkansas. Another foot of rain is expected for south-central Louisiana where it made landfall Saturday.

The storm is 15 miles east-southeast of Shreveport, with sustained winds of 40 miles per hour, the National Hurricane Center said in a bulletin at 2 p.m. New York time. Despite weakening, a few tornadoes are forecast Sunday across parts of southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, western Alabama, eastern Arkansas, and western Tennessee.

With the storm now firmly ashore, some producers in the Gulf of Mexico are preparing to, or have begun to, re-staff their offshore crude and natural gas platforms. Exxon Mobil Corp. said it was returning workers to its three platforms where non-essential staff were evacuated, with “minimal production impact.” BHP Group expects to return workers to its two shut assets by Monday, while Enbridge Inc. plans to return crew to an offshore natural gas platform. Their offshore and onshore facilities would have to be inspected before they can restart.

Chevron Corp. said it already began restarting six crude oil platforms that it shut. The U.S. Gulf of Mexico accounts for 16% of total U.S. crude oil production and under 3% of natural gas production, according to the Energy Department. As of Sunday, Barry caused nearly 73% of crude oil production in the gulf to shut -- from 70% the day before, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement said in an update. About 62% of natural gas production was also halted.

Clearing Debris

U.S. Coast Guard has re-opened the Port of New Orleans in Louisiana to marine traffic but with some restrictions. Barry, which was briefly a Category 1 hurricane as it hit the Louisiana coast, had caused the Lower Mississippi River in New Orleans to shut Friday.

Port of Fourchon, also in Louisiana, said it was assessing damage and clearing debris and power lines. Some roadways are now clear. This port serves more than 90% of the region’s deepwater oil production and acts as a land base for Louisiana Offshore Oil Port (LOOP). It had declared mandatory evacuations on Friday.

Louisiana’s oil refineries, which account for about 18% of total U.S. operable refining capacity, were largely spared.

Phillips 66 said its Alliance refinery was being prepared for restart Monday, after shutting it Friday. PBF Energy Inc.’s Chalmette refinery reduced production rates slightly because Barry halted new deliveries of crude, according to people familiar with operations. Exxon Mobil said its refinery and chemical plant in Baton Rouge and a storage terminal in Sorrento, La., respectively were operating normally.

Entergy Louisiana LLC, the main provider in the state with a total of 1.08 million customers, reported that more than 49,000 were affected. Almost 45,000 out of Cleco Corp.’s nearly 285,000 customers were without power.

The storm will cause about $800 million to $900 million in damage, Chuck Watson, a disaster modeler with Enki Research in Savannah, Georgia, said on Friday.

