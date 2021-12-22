14h ago
Bars, theatres to close across N.L. as province reports 60 new COVID-19 infections
The Canadian Press
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. - Bars, cinemas and theatres in Newfoundland and Labrador will have to close as of midnight tonight as public health officials try to beat back the spread of COVID-19.
The province's chief medical officer of health today announced 60 new cases of COVID-19 and said there are now outbreaks in three of the province's four health regions.
Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says the entire province will move to a heightened alert level requiring limits on gatherings and household bubbles of up to 20 close contacts.
She says restaurants can operate at 50 per cent capacity with social distancing in place, but bars, cinemas and bingo halls must close.
Fitzgerald says the measures take effect at midnight and will be revisited on Jan. 10.
Officials are reporting 223 active COVID-19 infections in the province, and over 60 of them have been traced to the Omicron variant.
