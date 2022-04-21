(Bloomberg) -- Base metals were mixed as China defended its lockdown-dependent approach to fighting Covid-19, clouding the outlook for demand in the world’s top consumer.

President Xi Jinping reaffirmed the goal of minimizing deaths from Covid-19 in a speech on Thursday, while emphasizing the need to expand cooperation to ensure the economy’s recovery. China’s zero tolerance approach to the virus has seen banks including UBS Group AG and Nomura Holdings Inc. slash their growth forecasts for the country as lockdowns weigh on economic activity.

Businesses in Shanghai -- the epicenter of China’s latest outbreak -- are gradually resuming operations after health officials said the city had effectively contained community spread. Others cities, including steelmaking hub Tangshan, are tightening restrictions.

Metals have cooled after rallying at the start of the year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which triggered concerns about disruption to supply from the commodity exporting heavyweight. Traders have priced in lower demand from China, though the outlook remains uncertain.

They’re also eyeing stockpiles on bourses like the London Metal Exchange to gauge disruptions to supplies. Copper inventories extended their recovery Thursday after slumping to the lowest since 2005 in March. Stocks of other metals, including zinc continued to decline.

Copper climbed 0.4% to $10,261 a ton on the LME by 10:26 a.m. London time. Aluminum also rose 0.4%, while zinc, tin and lead declined.

