(Bloomberg) -- Industrial metals were mixed, as traders weighed tentative signs that the worst of China’s factory slump may ending and US data for clues on the outlook for interest rates.

Worries about demand in crucial buyer China have weighed on base metal prices this year. Still, China’s manufacturing contraction eased slightly in August and a gauge of new orders improved, signaling efforts to boost the economy are having some effect. The central bank also met with lenders and private businesses to discuss improving their access to funding.

Data also showed that the Federal Reserve’s preferred measure of underlying inflation saw the smallest back-to-back increases since late 2020, encouraging consumer spending. US jobs data due Friday should offer further insights on the Fed’s next steps.

While aluminum edged up to head for its highest close in more than three weeks, copper fell.

Citigroup Inc. remains neutral-to-bearish on base metals, according to an Aug. 30 note. It pointed to restrictive monetary policy and said China’s growth will probably stay sluggish amid a lack of meaningful stimulus.

Aluminum gained 0.4% to $2,209.50 a ton by 5 p.m. local time on the London Metal Exchange. Zinc was little changed, while copper declined 0.5%. Stockpiles of the metal in LME warehouses climbed to a 10-month high, driven by inflows into Hamburg and Rotterdam.

