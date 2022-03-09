(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball canceled more games after two-late night negotiating sessions with players failed to result in a new labor agreement.

The league pulled two series of games from its planned 2022 schedule, pushing the proposed opening day to April 14, according to a statement from MLB Wednesday. That’s about two weeks later than originally intended.

Commissioner Robert D. Manfred said the league made “good-faith proposals that address the specific concerns voiced by” the Major League Baseball Players Association but was unable to reach an agreement.

“Because of the logistical realities of the calendar, another two series are being removed from the schedule, meaning that Opening Day is postponed until April 14th,” he said.

Owners locked out the players in early December after their existing labor agreement expired. The players association has said salaries aren’t keeping up with revenue. It’s also seeking changes to a system that the union says offers big paydays to a handful of free-agent stars but doesn’t benefit many others.

