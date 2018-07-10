(Bloomberg) -- The Trump administration’s promise to keep consumer products out of the trade war -- so shoppers wouldn’t take a hit -- may be falling by the wayside.

The U.S. Trade Representative released a new round of tariffs on Chinese goods, listing 200 pages of items with a value of $200 billion. They target baseball gloves, handbags and digital cameras, among other goods. The move is in response to what the Trump administration says is China’s unfair trade practices, and comes after both nations already announced tariffs on $50 billion of each other’s goods.

President Donald Trump’s declaration that “trade wars are easy to win” will now be put to the test. Regardless of the outcome, U.S. shoppers are poised to be losers, despite assurances from the administration that the new tariffs take into account the potential impact on consumers. Much of what the U.S. imports from China is apparel, handbags, shoes and electronics -- products that were largely spared in earlier tariff lists.

“The president has broken his promise to bring ‘maximum pain on China, minimum pain on consumers,’ and American families are the ones being punished,” Hun Quach, vice president of international trade for the Retail Industry Leaders Association, said in a statement following news of the new round of duties. “Consumers, businesses and the American jobs dependent on trade are left in the crosshairs of an escalating global trade war.”

Consumer-goods companies have been bracing for months as the Trump administration steadily ramped up its rhetoric on trade with China and other major trade partners. The latest announcement shows that fears of a full-blown trade war appear to be coming to fruition.

Up until now, only a few companies, including Harley-Davidson Inc. and Brown-Forman Corp., have publicly said the tariffs will affect their businesses, as most U.S. retailers and consumer brands were spared in a first round of tariffs on Chinese imports. But the new list of products subject to duties has been expanded to target categories such as sporting goods, mattresses, some apparel items and furniture.

Some companies had successfully lobbied to get their products excluded from an earlier list of U.S. tariffs. Now, some of these efforts may be for naught as the wider net of tariffs will capture more products from Chinese factories. Chains like Walmart Inc. and brands such as Nike Inc. and Mattel Inc. rely on Chinese suppliers for a substantial amount of goods, even though they’ve been moving some production because labor rates have been rising there.

To argue their case against tariffs, consumer companies’ playbook has included pointing to higher costs for everyday goods, while laying the blame at the president’s feet -- the American Apparel and Footwear Association has dubbed the tariffs the “Trump tax.” Industry groups have also highlighted the duties’ potential to derail U.S. economic growth.

The tariffs could take effect after public consultations end on Aug. 30, according to a statement from the U.S. Trade Representative’s office Tuesday.

