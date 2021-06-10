(Bloomberg) -- A federal judge refused to force Major League Baseball to return its All-Star Game to Atlanta, denying a bid by a conservative group that opposed the sport’s decision to move the game following Georgia’s adoption of restrictive voting laws.

The Job Creators Network, which claims to represent more than 3,600 small business owners and supporters in the Atlanta area, sued Major League Baseball last month, saying businesses there lost as much as $100 million when the game was transfered to Denver.

U.S. District Judge Valerie E. Caproni on Thursday said the Washington-based group, backed Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, didn’t have legal standing to bring the suit against MLB.

Caproni issued her ruling after hearing arguments in federal court in New York.

