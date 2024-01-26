Baseball Star Ohtani’s Japan Fans Get a Chance to See Him Play in Korea

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s baseball fans will now have a chance to see Shohei Ohtani play a Major League Baseball game without having to fly over the Pacific Ocean.

JTB Corp. will provide tour packages for the upcoming MLB season opener, which will happen in Seoul in March, the travel agency announced. It’ll be the first game for the pitcher and slugger since he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers with a $700 million contract.

The matchup against the San Diego Padres, as well as Ohtani’s presence, are fueling excitement among baseball fans in the two countries, which have long embraced the game with fervor. Until now, tickets for the games have only been available for those with a Korean phone number and government-issued ID, making it difficult for non-local residents to buy seats.

The teams will play on March 20 and 21 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, pitting Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto against San Diego’s Ha-seong Kim and Yu Darvish at the season opening game.

While people from outside Japan can buy the tours, they are slated to depart from the island nation, Kaori Mori, the travel agency’s brand PR manager, said. Pricing and sale dates will be available later.

