(Bloomberg) -- At least a half-dozen employees of Basecamp said they’re resigning as a result of a controversial new policy banning discussion of political issues at work.

The employees made their departure announcements in Twitter posts on Friday, four days after Basecamp’s chief executive officer said conversations about social and political topics were a “major distraction.”

Basecamp is a small developer of productivity software, but its move this week drew a great deal of attention. It sparked outrage among workers in the technology industry and beyond, who argued that people need outlets in the workplace to discuss complex issues.

In the tweets, several of the employees cited the same reason for their departures: “recent changes and new policies.” A representative for Basecamp didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

