MCH Group has canceled its flagship Baselworld luxury watch trade show for 2022, and managing director Michel Loris-Melikoff will leave the company as a result.

The group said on Friday it needed more time to re-launch the event, which was due to take place March 31-April 4 for the first time since 2019. The decision was based on the experience gained from the recent Geneva Watch Days and the difficulties of creating a new concept during the pandemic.

MCH Group has been battered by the pandemic, which led to the cancellation of some of its other big events, including Art Basel. It ran into issues with Baselworld when giants like Rolex, Swatch Group AG and Hermes pulled out in the past few years, while others abandoned the event for competing shows or to create their own.

Loris-Melikoff had been managing director since 2018.

