(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE is swapping out its chief executive officer as Europe’s biggest chemicals maker is taking steps to streamline its business after coming under pressure in the region’s energy crisis.

Current Asia head Markus Kamieth, 53, will take over from Martin Brudermüller in April, the German company said Wednesday following a supervisory board meeting. Brudermüller, 62, has been in the post since 2018 and his contract is due to run out early next year.

BASF was flat following the news. The shares are up around 4.6% this year, valuing the company at €43.3 billion ($47.5 billion).

The manufacturer has been doubling down on slashing operating costs and cutting jobs in Europe after earnings declined in the wake of Germany’s energy crisis after Russia turned off gas supplies and demand weakened.

Kamieth, a chemist, has worked at BASF since 1999 and has been running the Asia region for the past three years. It’s the market Brudermüller focused on, with a €10 billion factory currently under construction in Zhanjiang, China.

The incoming CEO will have to tackle issues weighing on BASF in its home region, said Warburg analyst Oliver Schwarz.

“BASF has considerably higher energy and raw materials costs in Europe than competitors,” Schwarz said. “Kamieth will need to work on raising profitability from the start, and this will not be easy as structural disadvantages in Europe are not going to disappear.”

The manufacturer of agricultural products, coatings and plastics has already started cutting costs. Earlier this month, BASF outlined plans to carve out two divisions in a bid to bolster profits. The company is also reducing investments by €4 billion over the next four years to deal with the headwinds.

Germany’s chemical producers see the industry still mired in a deep recession with a recovery unlikely to take hold before 2025, the VCI chemical industry association said last week. According to a survey, nearly one in 10 respondents said they were permanently closing production processes due to challenging industry prospects in the country.

BASF is borrowing $1.5 billion worth of privately-placed debt, Bloomberg reported this week, citing people with knowledge of the matter. Energy-intensive manufacturers in Germany were particularly hard hit by last year’s energy crisis and are still struggling to ramp up production amid subdued demand.

