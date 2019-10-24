2h ago
BASF Beats Estimates as Agriculture Helps Offset Trade-War Pain
(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE reported third-quarter profit that slightly beat estimates after its 8 billion-euro ($8.9 billion) purchase of agrochemical and seed assets from Bayer AG helped offset an economic slowdown stoked by the U.S.-China trade war.
- Adjusted earnings before interest and taxes fell 24% to 1.1 billion euros, the Ludwigshafen, Germany-based chemical maker said. Analysts had predicted 1.06 billion euros, according to a Bloomberg survey.
- BASF is battling an array of economic challenges. The company said Thursday that the trade war and Brexit uncertainty in particular are affecting the U.S. and Europe’s export-focused countries. Chief Executive Officer Martin Brudermueller has had to cut guidance in both 2018 and 2019, but stuck with current full-year targets on Thursday.
- BASF’s diverse portfolio of chemicals -- spanning petrochemicals and pesticides to cosmetic ingredients and plastics -- means the company is particularly exposed to the global industrial economy, which is also suffering from a slowdown in China and the decline of the auto industry.
- Agriculture was the highlight, as that business reported sales growth of 26% on the back of higher volumes in South America, Africa and the Middle East. The acquisition of the Bayer businesses helped as well.
- The CEO is shaking up the chemical maker by trimming management and jobs, selling peripheral businesses and reallocating about 20,000 workers to customer-facing roles to keep pace with volatile market trends.
- BASF expects its efficiency drive to deliver a 500 million-euro earnings boost this year. It predicted the program will deliver a 1 billion euro to 1.3 billion euro uplift in 2020.
- BASF shares have advanced 12% so far this year, giving the company a market value of 62 billion euros.
