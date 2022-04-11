(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE said profit during the first quarter jumped 21% due to higher prices and currency effects.

Earnings before interest and tax before special items rose to 2.82 billion euros ($3.1 billion), considerably above analyst expectations, the German industrial giant said Monday in a release detailing preliminary earnings.

Net income declined to 1.22 billion euros, following an impairment charge of around 1.1 billion euros related to BASF’s Wintershall DEA unit and its loans to the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline.

