(Bloomberg) -- BASF SE leaned on demand for catalysts used in refining and chemicals for construction products to prop up first-quarter earnings and weather a slowdown in the automotive market.

Earnings before one-time items fell 24 percent to 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the three months through March, the Ludwigshafen, Germany-based company said in a statement on Friday. Analysts had predicted 1.67 billion euros on average.

Chief Executive Officer Martin Brudermueller marked his first year in charge with a reorganization of BASF’s businesses spanning basic plastics to genetically modified seeds. He’s handing more operational control to managers to refresh a long-standing strategy founded on running huge chemical complexes.

The acquisition of crop-care and seed businesses from Bayer AG and the German chemical maker’s propensity to keep improving efficiency helped counter weaker petrochemical margins and a ramp up in global production of polyurethane chemicals that’s depressed prices.

BASF reiterated 2019 guidance for sales growth of as much 5 percent, and an advance in earnings of as much as 10 percent.

Quarterly sales rose 3 percent to 16.2 billion euros versus an analyst estimate of 16.1 billion euros.

