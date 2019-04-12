(Bloomberg) -- Sudan began its first day in 30 years without Omar al-Bashir in charge, as protesters in the African nation vowed to keep up the pressure on the military that deposed him to make way for a civilian government.

Demonstrators maintained an overnight sit-in outside army headquarters in the capital, Khartoum, in spite of a 10 p.m.-4 a.m. curfew imposed when the military seized power. Defense Minister Ahmed Awad Ibn Auf was sworn in late Thursday as head of a military council, which plans to lead Africa’s third-largest country for two years and has declared a three-month state of emergency.

The lack of a crackdown on the six-day gathering temporarily eased fears of a confrontation with the army, which has declared it needs tightened security as it begins its transitional rule. The ouster of al-Bashir, who took power in a 1989 coup, ends the reign of one of the continent’s longest-serving rulers and came after four months of protests in which at least 45 people died.

The 75-year-old, now under house arrest, becomes the second regional leader after Algeria’s military-backed president, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, to leave this month in the face of nationwide protests, stirring echoes of the Arab Spring uprisings that rocked the region from 2011.

