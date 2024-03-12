(Bloomberg) -- Hedge funds are unwinding short Treasury futures bets at a rapid clip, a sign that basis-trade positions are diminishing.

Strategists at Bank of America say the positioning shift and subsequent moderation in the basis trade, a strategy of trading the spread between cash Treasuries and futures, are likely also happening because asset managers have been pivoting into investment-grade credit.

“The reduction in UST futures could be driven by a combination of reduction in duration longs and/or funds pivoting from UST futures to IG credit, given the extent of recent issuance and demand for the product.” strategists including Meghan Swiber said in a March 11 note.

The net short-duration positioning overall among leveraged accounts has dropped for five consecutive weeks, according to CFTC data up to March 5. That amounts to a combined 850,000 10-year note futures equivalents, or roughly $57 million per basis point in risk. Over the same period, asset managers’ net long positioning has been unwound by about 800,000 10-year futures equivalents.

The biggest amount of short covering by hedge funds in the latest week was seen in 10-year note contracts, with net buying of $7.4 million per basis point of risk. Open interest in those contracts dropped by a combined 120,000 contracts over the Feb. 29 and March 1 sessions, which indicates the bulk of short covering activity occurring over those days.

Meanwhile in the cash market, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s latest survey of Treasury clients shows the biggest net long positioning since the end of January.

Here’s a rundown of the latest positioning across the market:

Leveraged Unwind Continues

CFTC positioning data in the week up to March 5 showed roughly 50,000 10-year note futures-equivalent of short covering by hedge funds across the curve, with most seen in 10-year note futures where net buying of $7.4 million per basis point of risk was seen over the week. Other large areas of short covering was seen in the ultra-long bond futures where leveraged funds were net buyers of about $6.2 million per basis point of risk over the week.

Net Longs in Cash Rising

JPMorgan’s latest survey of Treasury clients shows the largest net long positioning since Jan. 29. Positioning changes in the week up to March 11 were muted, however, with outright shorts dropping 2ppts into neutrals, which rose to 76%.

Bearish Skew Diminishing

The premium paid to hedge a selloff in Treasuries is falling, as skew on options in the long-end of the curve drifts closer to neutral from strongly favoring put premium. In Treasury options, one stand-out position over the week has been a bearish hedge in TY Week 3 110.75/110.25 put spreads targeting a 10-year yield of about 4.30% by the end of the week. Premium paid on the position was $2.8 million, which open interest showed as new risk.

Most Active SOFR Options

The past week has seen heavy positioning added in the 94.9375 strike via both Jun24 calls and puts. Flows over the week have included large buyer of SFRM4 94.8125/94.9375/95.0625 call fly and SFRM4 94.9375/94.875/94.8125/94.75 put condor. Subsequently, a heavy increase in open interest has also been seen in the 94.8425 strike. For liquidation, the largest amount of risk reduction was seen in the 95.25 strikes with open interest falling most in Sep24 calls and puts.

SOFR Options Heat-Map

The most populated strike in SOFR options out to the Sep24 tenor continues to be the 95.00 strike, or 5% rate, where a large amount of Mar24 calls remain. Heavy positioning also remains in the Mar24 calls across 94.875, 94.75 and 95.25 strikes.

