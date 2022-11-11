(Bloomberg) -- Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass took the lead in a close race against billionaire real-estate developer Rick Caruso to become the next mayor of Los Angeles, according to partial results still trickling out from local election officials.

Bass had 50.4% support compared to 49.6% for Caruso as of Friday afternoon, with an estimated 62% of the votes tallied, according data from the county registrar’s office and the Associated Press. Caruso had led in early counting.

Even though the election was Nov. 8, a winner may not be declared for several more days, or longer, as officials tally the mail-in ballots.

The tightness of the race suggests Los Angeles, a city grappling with renewed racial tensions, is torn over how to move forward at a time when worsening homelessness and bouts of crime have made safety a key issue in the election.

Caruso, a 63-year-old Republican-turned-Democrat, ran on a tough-on-crime platform and promised to declare a homeless emergency on his first day in office. He spent about $100 million on his campaign to toss out the Democratic establishment, which has coalesced around his opponent.

Bass, 69, also prioritized safety and homelessness in her campaign. The six-term US Representative was endorsed by the party establishment, including President Joe Biden. If Bass wins, she would become the city’s first female and second Black mayor.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.