(Bloomberg) -- Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, with about 52% votes to 48% for rival Rick Carsuo.

Bass led by about 29,000 votes, according to the latest tally from Los Angeles County election officials, released on Monday. That was more than triple the lead reported last week.

Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, spent more than $100 million campaigning to secure the top job in America’s second-largest city. Bass would be the first female mayor elected since the city was incorporated in 1850. Votes are still being counted.

