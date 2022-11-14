1h ago
Bass Widens Lead Over Billionaire Caruso in LA Mayor Race
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Congresswoman Karen Bass widened her lead in the race for mayor of Los Angeles, with about 52% votes to 48% for rival Rick Carsuo.
Bass led by about 29,000 votes, according to the latest tally from Los Angeles County election officials, released on Monday. That was more than triple the lead reported last week.
Caruso, a billionaire real estate developer, spent more than $100 million campaigning to secure the top job in America’s second-largest city. Bass would be the first female mayor elected since the city was incorporated in 1850. Votes are still being counted.
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
4:34
Renovation boom continues even as project costs increase and interest rates rise
-
6:29
Hourly wages needed to live in Ontario rise as inflation persists
-
Nike to open its own virtual sneaker store and trading platform
-
6:31
Pssst: your employer is probably surveilling you
-
5:45
Lagged impact of monetary policy transmission likely continue to weigh on asset markets: Berman
-
6:55
Sobeys data breach serves as wake-up call for industry: Expert