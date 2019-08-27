(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc risks falling further behind in fast-growing cigarette alternatives should Philip Morris International Inc. and Altria Group Inc. complete the biggest tobacco deal ever.

Analysts said BAT may be the biggest loser if New York-based Philip Morris succeeds in combining with Richmond, Virginia-based Altria in an all-stock deal. Shares of BAT, the maker of Lucky Strike cigarettes, fell 4.4% Tuesday in London, and the stock has lost almost half its value in the past two years.

The proposed combination would reunite two companies that split more than 11 years ago and result in a behemoth that would outrank BAT as the world’s largest publicly traded cigarette maker. Plus, it would put two of the most successful smoking alternatives, Juul and IQOS, together under the same roof.

BAT’s new chief executive officer, Jack Bowles, faces unprecedented pressure to jump-start its underperforming portfolio of cigarette alternatives. The company lowered the outlook for reduced-risk growth for both this year and last.

The transaction would give Philip Morris about 58% ownership of the new company, according to a person familiar with the terms who asked not to be identified because the deal hasn’t been made public. The firms are considering a transaction based on Altria’s market value as of the close on Aug. 23, which was about $87 billion.

The Marlboro-maker split up in 2008, making two companies with different strategies in the U.S. and the rest of the world. Now, they’re embracing again as Big Tobacco faces severe disruption amid declines in cigarette use and the rise of smoking alternatives.

Philip Morris has invested billions of dollars in its heat-not-burn product IQOS, and Altria has the right to start selling the device in the U.S. this year, starting with a store in Atlanta next month. Altria has also invested about $13 billion in Juul, which could speed up its expansion worldwide with Philip Morris’s help.

The deal would heighten prospects for further M&A, according to Jefferies analyst Ryan Tomkins. Speculation has been smoldering that BAT could consider a joint bid with Japan Tobacco Inc. for Imperial Brands Plc, which had been one of the most successful e-cigarette vendors in the U.S. until Juul came along. However, both of the potential bidders are struggling with the industry decline and have significant debt from past acquisitions.

To contact the reporter on this story: Thomas Mulier in Geneva at tmulier@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Eric Pfanner at epfanner1@bloomberg.net, John Lauerman, Kevin Miller

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.