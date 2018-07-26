(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc reported earnings that slightly beat estimates as the tobacco giant strives to reassure investors that it can keep delivering bumper profits even as cigarette sales dwindle.

Adjusted operating profit fell 5.4 percent at constant exchange rates to 4.82 billion pounds ($6.4 billion). Analysts expected 4.79 billion pounds. The company said revenue from next-generation products and smoking alternatives should exceed 1 billion pounds this year, even as the Japanese market decelerates.

“We anticipate another good year of adjusted earnings growth at constant rates of exchange,” Chief Executive Officer Nicandro Durante said in the statement.

BAT’s results will provide a rare bit of cheer for investors as doubts intensify over the cigarette industry’s long-term prospects . The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s plan to cap the level of nicotine in cigarettes could accelerate the decline of smoking. Meanwhile, the prospect of big tobacco’s alternative nicotine products mitigating the drop in cigarette sales is looking less assured. The rapid growth of U.S. e-cigarette startup Juul Labs Inc. and slowing uptake of heated-tobacco devices in Japan has made BAT and its peers look increasingly vulnerable.

The company said last month revenue from next-generation products should be “substantially” more than 1 billion pounds.

The London-based tobacco company’s shares are down 21 percent this year. BAT completed the $55 billion purchase of Reynolds American Inc. last July.

