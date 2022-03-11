(Bloomberg) -- British American Tobacco Plc said it will pull out of Russia, joining an exodus of companies from the country following the invasion of Ukraine.

“BAT’s ownership of the business in Russia is no longer sustainable in the current environment,” the London-based tobacco giant said in a statement Friday. “We have initiated the process to rapidly transfer our Russian business in full compliance with international and local laws.”

Ukraine and Russia accounted for 3% of the group’s revenue and a slightly lower proportion of adjusted profit from operations last year, BAT said.

As a result of the planned pullout, the company trimmed its 2022 forecast for revenue growth at constant exchange rates to between 2% and 4% from a previous estimate of 3% to 5%, and lowered its guidance for growth in a key profit measure.

