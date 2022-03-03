‘Batman’ Looks Buff With Weekend Forecast of Up to $150 Million

(Bloomberg) -- “The Batman,” a reboot of the Warner Bros. superhero franchise, is looking at box-office sales of up to $150 million in its domestic opening this weekend, delivering a likely shot in the arm for the still-struggling theaters.

That forecast comes from researcher Boxoffice Pro. The Hollywood Stock Exchange, another website, puts weekend sales at $131 million. Estimates from other sources run from $95 million to $115 million.

The film, from AT&T Inc.’s WarnerMedia, features former “Twilight” heartthrob Robert Pattinson in the title role, battling bad guys in Gotham City. It’s the first live-action film to focus exclusively on Batman since the end of the Christopher Nolan-directed trilogy 10 years ago.

Theaters have been starved for new content with studios reluctant to release films with coronavirus fears still keeping moviegoers away. Another superhero feature, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” became the pandemic era’s biggest hit after its December release. That film opened with sales of $260.1 million.

But pictures aimed at older adults and families with young children have been box-office disappointments.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc., the world’s largest theater chain, said it will charge a higher price for “Batman” tickets than for other movies playing at the same time, a new approach for U.S. theaters.

