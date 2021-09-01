(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s beef-export limits are being felt so strongly that shipments from Uruguay topped its much-larger neighbor in July for the first time in more than three years. The former extended restrictions on sales abroad from Wednesday as it tries to tame food inflation at home, where red meat is a staple, ahead of midterm elections. Surging beef exports from Argentina had been one of the the nation’s few economic success stories in recent years as it reclaimed its place as a top-five global supplier.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.