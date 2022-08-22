Battered Cuban Economy Gets Some Relief From Influx of Canadian Tourists

(Bloomberg) -- Tourism to Cuba rose more than fivefold in the first seven months of the year, a rare piece of good news for an economy battered by soaring global commodity prices and a massive fire at its only transshipment point for crude.

The rebound was led by a surge in visitors from Canada, the National Office for Information and Statistics reported late Friday. The island received 1.2 million visitors from January-July, versus 217,364 visitors during the same period in 2021.

Cuba fully reopened its tourism sector following the pandemic last November.

Russian visitors -- who had helped keep the industry afloat in 2021 -- were the only nationality to register declines for the period.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, Cuba was receiving 4 million visitors a year, and the tourism industry represented about 10% of its gross domestic product.

