(Bloomberg) -- A combination of poor investor sentiment and expectations of continued economic stimulus suggest that battered emerging market equities could soon see a turnaround.

Continuing U.S.-China trade tensions and a slowing Chinese economy have dented investor sentiment in the past few months. The MSCI Emerging Markets Index is still down about 8% from this year’s high in mid-April. However, investors are saying that a potential bottoming out of risk-off sentiment and accommodative monetary and fiscal policies mean that flows could start coming back to developing countries.

An indicator of investor sentiment toward emerging market and Asia ex-Japan stocks compiled by Bank of America Merrill Lynch remains in the “panic” zone. But that is good news if history is any guide. Barring two instances, whenever the indicator has been at such low levels, the MSCI Asia ex-Japan Index has delivered positive returns over the next 12 months, analysts led by Ritesh Samadhiya wrote in a note last week.

“The indicator has been pretty accurate in recent years,” said Nick Payne, head of global emerging markets at Merian Global Investors (U.K.) Ltd. “Emerging markets don’t seem to be popular with people and historically when it is out of favor, it has been a good time for investors to look at the markets.”

Barings LLC’s Christopher Smart agrees with Payne, stating that a recent leg-up in the yields of 10-year U.S. Treasuries, seen as a safe haven, indicate low probability of a sharp recession in the U.S. That, alongside a strong U.S. consumer, is a bullish sign for emerging stocks, the asset manager’s Boston-based chief global strategist said during a visit to Singapore.

Meanwhile, emerging market central banks and governments continue efforts to prop up their economies. Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand have all cut interest rates in the past two months. India’s $20 billion corporate tax cut last week is another reason to be positive on emerging market equities, and Chinese stimulus will likely be increased by the end of the year, added London-based Payne, who oversees $250 million of assets for Merian Global.

READ: Global Investors Rethink India Stocks on Historic Tax Boost

United Overseas Bank Ltd. upgraded emerging market equities to overweight last week, betting on Chinese interest-rate reforms. However, China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang said Tuesday that the central bank is in no rush to add massive monetary stimulus to the world’s biggest emerging market as overall financial risks appear to be contained.

All eyes are now on the next round of U.S.-China talks slated for October, with some observers believing that emerging market equities need only one new positive catalyst to get going. “They generally have some room to run because the pessimism in the market has been so strong lately,” said Barings’ Smart.

--With assistance from Tim Smith and Lilian Karunungan.

To contact the reporters on this story: Ishika Mookerjee in Singapore at imookerjee@bloomberg.net;Abhishek Vishnoi in Singapore at avishnoi4@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Lianting Tu at ltu4@bloomberg.net, Kurt Schussler

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.