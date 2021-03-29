(Bloomberg) -- The Turkish lira’s tumble last week flushed out a number of bullish traders. Some Japan’s retail investors are already starting to jump back in.

Individuals in the Asian nation boosted net long positions in the currency by 2,302 contracts on Friday after trimming their holdings by 28,108 in the week through Thursday, according to Tokyo Financial Exchange Inc. data compiled by Bloomberg.

Japanese retail investors are returning to the lira even as some strategists warn of more losses after it posted the steepest five-day drop in more than two years last week. The currency was pummeled by concerns about the central bank’s independence and worries may persist even after new governor Sahap Kavcioglu sought to reassure markets.

The currency is being revived “by steady dip-buying demand from investors as Turkey’s interest rates are still very high relative to other countries,” said Toshiya Yamauchi, chief manager for foreign-exchange margin trading at Ueda Harlow Ltd. in Tokyo “The central bank may cut rates but not drastically, which will probably continue to draw interest from Japanese investors to take positions in the lira.”

Tokyo Financial Exchange data also showed Japan’s retail investors are betting against the dollar as the U.S. currency is on the brink of strengthening to 110 yen for the first time in a year. Net shorts on the currency pair rose to 139,470 contracts on Friday, the most since June.

“Retail investors are building short positions as dollar-yen is approaching a major level of 110,” Ueda Harlow’s Yamauchi said. “They won’t cut positions even if USD/JPY breaches that level. They could even step up their selling beyond 110.”

