(Bloomberg) -- Philippine stocks are trading near their cheapest level versus Asian peers in 13 years amid an ongoing exodus of foreign investors from the Southeast Asian nation.

The Philippine Stock Exchange Index is down 14% from a January high. Last month the gauge’s forward earnings multiple fell to its lowest level against the MSCI Asia Pacific Index’s valuation since early 2010.

Foreign investors have sold a net $857 million worth of Philippine stocks so far this year as rising US interest rates hurts the appeal of emerging-markets assets. That puts 2023 on track to be the sixth-straight year of withdrawals by overseas traders.

“The Philippines is clearly getting downgraded by foreign investors who don’t find local equities cheap enough,” said Jonathan Ravelas, managing director at consultancy firm eMBM. “A revaluation will be difficult with elevated local inflation, prospects of further rate hikes and possible escalation of the war in Middle East that could drive up commodities, hurt remittances and weaken consumer spending further.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.