(Bloomberg) -- The Sri Lankan government’s decision to halt debt payments in the face of growing political turmoil has sent investors scurrying to figure out just how much they might recover on $12.6 billion of foreign bonds -- and whether there’s profit to be made.

With the nation battling power shortages, growing political unrest and a currency in free fall, the bonds were already in a downward spiral as the government edged closer to its first default since achieving independence from Britain in 1948.

Now that authorities are declaring a halt to payments on its foreign debt, investors are assessing if the worst has already been priced in.

The outcome is far from certain, with Sri Lanka rocked by mounting calls for President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and his brother, Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, to resign, complicating the outlook for whether it will be able to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund. But with some of the bonds hovering around 40 cents on the dollar, analysts say investors could come out ahead as the island renegotiates its obligations.

“Let’s hope that the political situation is clarified soon, so that the government can focus on the economy instead of politics,” said Carlos de Sousa of Vontobel Asset Management in Zurich, who said investors could receive 60 cents on the dollar in a quick restructuring. “If it takes longer, then the recovery will be considerably lower.”

On Tuesday, the government said that all outstanding payments to foreign holders, bilateral creditors and institutional lenders will be suspended until it can restructure its debts. The unprecedented step was taken to prevent a further drain on its dwindling foreign-exchange reserves to pay for essential imports, such as food and fuel. Sri Lanka has coupon payments due as soon as April 18, though the finance ministry said it requested that payments due while it sorts out a restructuring are capitalized.

The step sent bonds maturing in July down 3 cents on the dollar Tuesday to a record low of 46 cents, while $1.5 billion in debt due in 2030 traded near 39 cents. The extra yield investors demand to hold Sri Lankan government notes over U.S. Treasuries has risen to 34.63 percentage points, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. data, well past the threshold for distressed debt.

“All told, we think long-end Sri Lanka bonds are likely to end up higher than current levels, but could go lower before that in the near-term,” JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Milo Gunasinghe and Trang Nguyen said. “Political uncertainty remains high and is a key risk to authorities’ aim [to] expeditiously secure a funded IMF program.”

Debt Options

For some, the finance ministry’s plan echoes Ecuador’s $17.4 billion restructuring in 2020, when that country pushed out payment dates, struck an accord with the IMF and exchanged its bonds for new securities to lower its debt burden.

Nomura Holdings Inc. analyst Nicholas Yap said Sri Lanka could opt to swap existing notes for longer-dated bonds with lower coupon rates and some reduction to the principal.

Barclays Plc analyst Avanti Save said Sri Lanka could roll all of its debt into a new bond with a final maturity in 2037 and semi-annual amortizations starting in 2027. In that case, coupons could be in the range of 4%-5%, lower than the average coupon of 6.6% on the outstanding dollar-denominated international bonds.

The steep drop in the price of Sri Lanka’s debt led Tellimer to upgrade the eurobonds on April 8 to hold from sell, estimating that the securities had dropped below the amount investors are likely to recover. In a note Tuesday, Patrick Curran, a senior economist at the firm, said it may be a “long road” to any resolution but that the “balance of risks is now skewed marginally to the upside.”

Others hold similar views.

“The political uncertainty and decision around inclusion of domestic debt in any potential debt restructuring will be near term challenges, and we will be closely monitoring the developments on both fronts,” Prashant Singh, senior portfolio manager for emerging markets debt at Neuberger Berman in Singapore. “In our base case scenarios, the recovery values on the dollar bonds should be materially higher than what is currently being priced in.”

