(Bloomberg) -- Battery maker AESC recently closed a $1 billion funding round and is seeking to raise more money for growth from investors, a stepping stone to going public in the US, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Japan-based company is working with advisers on a Series C round valuing it at billions of dollars, the people said. AESC is talking with anchor investors including global automakers with the aim of eventually going public on a US exchange, they said, asking to not be identified discussing private information.

The funding would follow a recently closed Series B round led by GIC Pte, the Singapore sovereign wealth fund, according to the people. No final decision has been made and AESC’s funding plans could change.

While AESC has its origins in Japan and much of the company’s leadership and operations are conducted there, it has ties to China through its current ownership. It was formed as a joint venture between Nissan Motor Co. and NEC in 2007. Chinese energy technology company Envision, led by founder and Chairman Zhang Lei, acquired a controlling stake in the battery maker in 2018. Nissan kept a minority stake.

AESC’s financial and ownership ties to China are a concern, the people said, as the company wants to ensure it can continue growing in the US without being labeled a Foreign Entity of Concern. It couldn’t be learned if Envision’s ownership would change as a result of the fundraising or initial public offering.

“We don’t comment on market speculation,” a representative for AESC said in a statement. Representatives for Nissan and GIC didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Global Operations

AESC has operations globally and its battery cells have gone into almost 1 million vehicles to date. Annual revenue is in the billions of dollars and the company is profitable, one of the people said. AESC has operations in Japan, China and the UK, one of its biggest markets. It has also committed billions of dollars to expand production in the US and meet supply agreements with automakers such as BMW AG and Mercedes-Benz Group AG.

Automakers and battery companies are haggling with the Biden Administration over the Inflation Reduction Act, which is channeling billions in subsidies to the auto industry to make EVs while also imposing strict content requirements designed to wean the US off its reliance on China.

For some EVs to qualify for a consumer tax credit, carmakers must ensure battery components and materials aren’t sourced from a so-called foreign entity of concern, government speak for businesses or groups owned or controlled by US geopolitical foes.

Automakers also must limit the amount of battery minerals sourced from such entities. The US Treasury Department is expected to release final details of its content rules by the end of this year.

Read More: Battle Over US EV Credits Heats Up With Carmakers Left Idling

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.