Battery Maker EnerSys Seeks to Tap Demand With Plans for US Factory

(Bloomberg) -- A US battery maker is joining a wave of manufacturers expanding operations in the US following a push to expand the domestic battery supply chain.

EnerSys, which makes and distributes batteries for electric forklifts among other things, plans to build a 500,000-square-foot lithium-ion cell factory in Greenville, South Carolina, its second in the state.

The move comes as the Biden administration seeks to create a domestic supply chain for lithium-iron-phosphate cells. Tax credits and other incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act hinge on the battery supply chain being made in North America, partly in an effort to reduce reliance on China and other foreign producers.

EnerSys is taking advantage of those federal tax benefits and applying for several state and county-level incentives valued at $200 million. It expects construction to begin in early 2025 with operations starting in late 2027.

