(Bloomberg) -- LG Energy Solution Ltd. rose as much as 8% in Seoul trading after its third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ expectations as strong demand for electric vehicles kept boosting orders for the company’s batteries.

Operating profit for the three months through September was 731 billion won ($545 million) versus the 681 billion won mean estimate from analysts tracked by Bloomberg, and up 40% from a year earlier. Revenue rose 7.5% to 8.2 trillion won, LG Energy said in a filing Wednesday. Analysts had forecast 8.5 trillion won.

The results are preliminary. Final earnings will be disclosed at 10 a.m. on Oct. 25.

Earnings included tax credits from the Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act, LG Energy said. Without those, operating profit stood at 515 billion won, it said.

LG Energy’s 8% rally was its biggest intraday gain since March 2022. The shares were up 7.2% as of 10:33 a.m. in Seoul.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.