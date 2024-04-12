(Bloomberg) -- Shares in German battery maker Varta AG plunged after the company said a further deterioration in various business areas means a restructuring plan agreed with banks last year is no longer appropriate.

The stock dropped as much as 34% in Frankfurt to the lowest level since Varta’s 2017 listing, triggering trading halts.

Difficult-to-predict order volumes from customers and “an unexpected significant decline” in demand for energy storage solutions are among the reasons to reevaluate the restructuring program, the company said. It also blamed supply-chain issues and pricing pressure from competitors.

Battery-Maker Varta Taps Rothschild to Advise on Debt Talks

The battery-maker, a former stock market darling, struck a debt deal with bank lenders to amend lending terms after it breached financing conditions in 2023. However, the company has failed to see much of a recovery in key markets since then. A cyberattack in February disrupted production and forced it to postpone full-year results.

A new restructuring report will likely be available by mid-2024, the company said. It’s exploring strategic options, including a potential recapitalization, with its financial adviser Rothschild & Co. The battery-maker’s debt includes €235 million ($251 million) in bank debt and €250 million in promissory notes, according to company filings.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.