(Bloomberg) -- Battery maker Varta AG is facing the prospect of another debt overhaul as the German firm deals with a softer market for its key micro batteries and recovers from a cyberattack earlier this year.

Rothschild & Co. recently started working as a financial adviser to Varta, according to people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. It comes just a year after a previous deal with bank lenders to push back debt maturities.

The manufacturer’s shares have plunged over 90% from their 2021 peak amid reduced demand for its batteries, which are used in wireless headphones and hearing aids. In February, the company was hit by a cyberattack which forced it to postpone its annual results.

Spokespeople for Varta and Rothschild didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Varta was one of Germany’s most successful initial public offerings after it listed in 2017.

Recently, however, the firm has been eliminating jobs and cutting costs as part of a sweeping restructuring program. After running afoul of lending agreements, Varta inked a deal with bank lenders last year to tweak financing terms and extend its loans to the end of 2026. That came alongside an around €50 million capital injection from Montana Tech Components, the holding company of Austrian entrepreneur Michael Tojner and its biggest shareholder.

Varta has €235 million ($255 million) in bank debt, which includes a bullet loan and a revolving credit facility, and €250 million in promissory notes, according to company filings.

