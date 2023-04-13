(Bloomberg) -- French battery startup Verkor received a “long-term” battery order from French carmaker Renault SA, a step it says will facilitate raising funds to build a battery factory worth about €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) in northern France.

The company is working with Jefferies Financial Group Inc. and Societe Generale SA to raise necessary financing for the plant, with a mix of debt, equity and subsidies, Verkor co-founder and chief strategy officer Philippe Chain said in an interview on Thursday. The company is in talks with existing shareholders as well as possible new ones, such as investment funds, he added.

The Renault order “is the cornerstone to build this financing,” according to Chain. “We tell our financial partners: look, we have revenues secured over many years for three-quarters of our capacity, so we are sure to have money coming in.”

Rising interest rates, high inflation and strains in the banking sector precipitated by the sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank are all weighing on fundraising for startups, making large funding rounds increasingly rare. At the same time, carmakers from across Europe are trying to get their hands on long-term supplies of batteries needed to build cleaner vehicles.

Verkor will supply Renault with high-performance batteries starting in 2025 for vehicles such as the upcoming Alpine electric C-Crossover GT, the companies said on Thursday. The French carmaker will get the equivalent of 12 gigawatt-hours of batteries annually, which accounts for three quarters of the production capacity Verkor plans to build in Dunkirk, according to Chain.

Construction of the plant is scheduled to begin in the second half of 2023 with the start of deliveries targeted two years later. The site is due to reach its full annual capacity of 16 gigawatt hours in 2027, supplying enough packs for just shy of 300,000 vehicles.

The plant will be the third of its kind planned in France as the nation and the European Union push for local battery production to rival Asian dominance of the sector. China’s Envision Group announced a €2 billion project at a Renault factory in Douai two years ago, while Stellantis NV, Germany’s Mercedes-Benz Group AG and TotalEnergies SE are also building a plant in northern France. That factory, located in Douvrin, will be inaugurated in the first half of this year, with mass production scheduled to start in 2024, Stellantis said separately on Thursday.

Renault owns just over 20% in Grenoble-based Verkor, according to Chain. The startup is also backed by companies including EIT InnoEnergy, Groupe IDEC, Schneider Electric and Capgemini.

