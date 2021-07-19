(Bloomberg) -- The question of who controls more than $1 billion of Venezuelan gold stored in the Bank of England’s vaults, took another twist after the British government said that it continues to recognize the leadership of opposition figure Juan Guaido.

A U.K. Supreme Court hearing that started Monday will decide whether the BOE must release the bullion to the Venezuelan central bank, controlled by the government of Nicolas Maduro. The long-running legal battle has reached the top court after judges questioned whether the U.K.’s recognition of Guaido was unequivocal.

But the U.K.’s foreign secretary, Dominic Raab, said that his government has formally recognized Guaido as interim president in all respects since early 2019 and continues to do so, according to documents prepared for the four-day hearing.

The U.K. statement comes as Guaido himself faces threats from government security officials ahead of planned local and state elections in November

The Supreme Court case is being heard after a lower court gave Maduro another shot at gaining control of the gold, saying that the U.K.’s recognition of Guaido as interim president was “ambiguous.”

The central bank argued that previous statements of recognition had ignored the reality on the ground in Venezuela where British diplomats maintained relations with Maduro.

Venezuela’s central bank sued the BOE for access to the bullion that it says is urgently needed in a joint effort with the United Nations Development Fund to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The opposition has said that if it gets control of the bullion, it plans to safeguard the gold for the time being, as part of Guaido’s efforts to secure Venezuela’s financial assets abroad.

