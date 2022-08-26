(Bloomberg) -- Adani Enterprises Ltd. said it does not see the need for a prior approval from the local markets regulator to buy into New Delhi Television Ltd, intensifying the takeover battle around the media firm that some see as an attack on press freedom.

The flagship company controlled by Gautam Adani, Asia’s richest person, told exchanges Friday that the move by one of its newly-acquired units to exercise warrants in NDTV’s founders firm is not a violation of an earlier order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

NDTV, as the news broadcaster is commonly known, had said Thursday that a prior regulatory nod is needed as SEBI barred its founders and current owners -- Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy -- from dealing in shares for two years through Nov. 26. The ports-to-power conglomerate rebutted this assertion, marking the latest twist in a hostile buyout bid.

The contentions by NDTV’s founders firm are “baseless, legally untenable and devoid of merit,” Adani Enterprises said in a filing Friday. It also said that the founders’ firm needed to “immediately perform its obligation and allot the equity shares” as there’s no direct or indirect dealing in shares by the Roys.

Adani Group bought an indirect 29.2% stake in NDTV earlier this week and offered to buy 26% more from the open market. NDTV and its founders said later they neither knew about this nor consented to this stake sale.

While the markets regulator’s stance on this remains to be seen, the latest salvo from the tycoon’s group signals an intense legal face-off is brewing. The deal has already sent shockwaves through the country with many politicians, journalists and rights groups voicing alarm over the tycoon’s attempted takeover, given his close relationship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration.

The broadcaster is seen as one of the few relatively critical local news outlets of the Modi government.

In contrast, investors appeared to cheer the deal for its potential to unlock value in NDTV. The broadcaster’s shares rose by the daily limit of 5% for the third straight session during trading on Friday, pushing this year’s surge to more than 269%.

