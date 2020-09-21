(Bloomberg) -- President Donald Trump’s eagerness for quick confirmation of a new Supreme Court justice will have to be tempered by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s need to protect his most vulnerable members.

Senate Republicans, who control the chamber 53-47, are on the defensive in this election. There are 10 Senate seats currently controlled by the GOP that are considered competitive, and three of them are held by members of the Judiciary Committee, including Chairman Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

Potentially rancorous confirmation hearings and a vote to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg crammed in before the Nov. 3 election could tie up crucial time that could otherwise be spent campaigning. It also would force endangered incumbents in swing states to cast a contentious vote before Election Day.

That may be a price too high for McConnell to pay to meet Trump’s demand for a confirmation “without delay.”

“There is plenty of time to get this done, but to get it done before Election Day, everything has to work, I think, pretty precisely,” Missouri Senator Roy Blunt, a member of GOP leadership, said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” program.

Several White House allies have said the expectation is that confirmation hearings would be conducted before the election with the vote on the nomination coming afterward, in the “lame duck” congressional session.

The administration is giving McConnell wide berth.

“We will certainly be in communication with Leader McConnell about that timetable, but he’s going to know where the votes are,” Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, told reporters on Sunday. “He’s going to know where the comfort levels of his members are on the timetable versus campaigning they have to do.”

McConnell can press ahead once he’s certain that at least 50 Republicans are on board. The vote count was bolstered on Sunday with Senator Lamar Alexander’s announcement that he’ll support going forward. Democrats had considered Alexander a potential “no” vote because he’s a moderate who is retiring and not running for re-election this year.

Democrats already had a slight edge in their drive to take control of the Senate for the first time in six years and they are using the confirmation fight to pressure vulnerable Republicans.

“We are going to make it clear that any Republican who is running this year has to understand that they will be made accountable at the ballot box if they support this heist of the Supreme Court seat,” Democratic Senator Ed Markey of Massachusetts said in a Bloomberg Radio interview.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden pleaded with GOP senators not to rush through a new justice.

“Cool the flames that have been engulfing our country,” Biden said Sunday in Philadelphia. “We can’t keep rewriting history, scrambling norms, and ignoring our cherished system of checks and balances.”

So far that’s had limited effect.

Trump’s Coattails

Among the Republicans on the Judiciary Committee, Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Joni Ernst of Iowa have been narrowly trailing Democrats Cal Cunningham and Theresa Greenfield, respectively, in recent polls. Graham and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison were tied in a poll last week, in a conservative state where Graham won his previous election by 16.5 percentage points.

Tillis and Graham have less support in their states than Trump, according to polls, as have Senators Martha McSally in Arizona and Steve Daines in Montana. All are in races that are linked to Trump’s ability to draw Republican voters to the polls.

McSally was one of the first out of the gate to call for a confirmation vote Friday night, shortly after Ginsburg’s death at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer was announced. Tillis, Daines and Graham issued statements saying they looked forward to confirming Trump’s pick, even as Democrats called out Republicans for hypocrisy for arguing in 2016 that voters should have a say first. In that case, McConnell blocked a hearing for President Barack Obama’s Merrick Garland nomination to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died in February of 2016.

One of the most endangered Senate Republicans, Susan Collins of Maine, has suggested the Judiciary Committee could start consideration of Trump’s choice but said the winner of the presidential election should ultimately decide who should fill the seat. Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, who isn’t up for re-election until 2022, joined her in opposing going through with confirmation before the election.

Court Vote

Collins is in a particularly tough spot, since her 2018 vote in favor of Trump’s nomination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh incensed moderate swing voters in her state. Her Democratic challenger, Sara Gideon, is leading her by 6.2 percentage points in a RealClearPolitics average of polls taken between July 2 and September 16.

“Collins’ race was already about the Supreme Court because of her vote for Brett Kavanaugh, and this puts the issue more into hyper-drive,” said Jessica Taylor, Senate editor of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report.

Time to Pray

Like Collins, Colorado Senator Cory Gardner is running in a state Trump lost in 2016. At a weekend debate at Colorado Mesa University, Gardner declined to say when asked whether he stood by his position from 2016, when McConnell prevented consideration of Obama’s court nominee, that next president should fill a vacancy created in an election year.

“There is time for debate, there is time for politics, but the time for now is to pray for the family,” Gardner said of Ginsburg.

A Supreme Court confirmation will also nationalize Senate campaigns, countering efforts by incumbents like Ernst and Gardner to keep the focus on home-state issues, Taylor said.

“The Senate was very much in play before and there are a lot of senators now who are going to be put in a very untenable position,” Taylor said.

Republican voters typically are more energized by judicial appointments than Democrats, but there are signs that the latest court fight may change that.

ActBlue, a key fund-raising platform for the left including for Democratic Senate candidates, took in more than $103 million between the announcement of Ginsburg’s death and just after noon on Sunday. Republican groups said they also saw a surge in funds but didn’t release details.

Several Democratic strategists said they expected the fight over the court to help the party consolidate their base and draw in more of the suburban voters who’ve been drifting toward them since Trump took office.

“This will be highly motivating for Democrats and progressives” said Jeff Link, a veteran Democratic strategist. “This is going to be a jolt for everyone to pay attention up and down the entire judiciary.”

