(Bloomberg) -- A fight is brewing over South Africa’s central bank and Governor Lesetja Kganyago is ready for it, flanked on either side by his finance minister and the head of the ruling party’s economic policy.

The rand is weakening for a second day after the African National Congress sowed confusion by calling for the central bank’s mandate to be changed and to use the institution to rescue struggling state-owned companies. Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and the ANC’s head of economic transformation, Enoch Godongwana, both said no resolutions were made on the central bank at a party meeting last weekend, contradicting Ace Magashule, the party’s secretary-general.

Speaking in an interview hours before a Magashule press briefing on Tuesday, the central bank chief said that the Reserve Bank’s independence is enshrined in the constitution. He reaffirmed the bank’s mandate to fight inflation, made it clear the institution by law can’t provide unsecured credit, and that it won’t step in to bail out government-run companies.

“Where does the central bank get the money?” Kganyago said in an interview with Bloomberg News at his office in the capital, Pretoria. “We’ll have to print it.” There would be a lot of money “chasing very few goods” in South Africa, he said. “That is the classic definition of inflation. It will not take long for inflation to really tick up.”

Policy Confusion

The tussle within the ANC to get the central bank to play a more active role in stimulating growth is complicating President Cyril Ramaphosa’s efforts to reverse the worst economic slump in a decade. At the same time, the government has run out of fiscal runway to keep state-owned companies afloat, with the debt of power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. alone amounting to almost a 10th of the country’s gross domestic product. GDP contracted 3.2% last quarter, Statistics South Africa reported on Tuesday.

Bailouts by the Reserve Bank won’t work “because then not only would you have monetized the deficit, you have now sucked the central bank into making fiscal decisions,” Kganyago said. “It is not something that central banks are designed to do.”

The finance minister agrees. “There is no quantitative-easing thing here,” Mboweni wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday. Quantitative easing usually refers to a relaxation of monetary policy achieved through the purchase of longer-term securities by the central bank.

No Changes

He was responding to comments from the ANC secretary general that the party’s National Executive Committee had directed the government to consider “constituting a task team to explore quantity easing measures to address intergovernmental debts to make funds available for developmental purposes.”

Both Mboweni and Godongwana sit on the top decision-making body and said no deliberations took place over the central bank. Calls to ANC spokesman Pule Mabe weren’t answered.

“’I was shocked myself when I heard the ANC’s statement yesterday,” the ANC’s economic policy chief said by phone on Wednesday. “There will be no changing of the South African Reserve Bank mandate.”

As it stands, the monetary policy committee of the South African central bank targets keeping consumer inflation at between 3% and 6%, a policy set by the government. It’s primary objective “is to protect the value of the currency in the interest of balanced economic growth and development,” Mboweni said in his Twitter remarks. South Africa’s inflation currently is 4.4%.

“Price stability is a necessary condition for balanced and sustainable growth, but it is by no means a sufficient condition,” Kganyago said in the interview. “You have other things that have got to be brought to bear to get growth going,” such as removing structural constraints, he said, referring to issues such as high transport costs and unstable electricity supplies.

“Let us leave the South African Reserve Bank alone to pursue its mandate without fear, favor or prejudice,” Mboweni said on his Facebook Inc. account. “Let us focus on micro-economic restructuring to grow the economy. Let us stop shouting at business and embrace them as partners in economic growth, investment and job creation.”

--With assistance from Paul Vecchiatto, Roxanne Henderson and Mike Cohen.

To contact the reporters on this story: Prinesha Naidoo in Johannesburg at pnaidoo7@bloomberg.net;Rene Vollgraaff in Johannesburg at rvollgraaff@bloomberg.net;John McCorry in New York at jmccorry@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, ;Gordon Bell at gbell16@bloomberg.net, Vernon Wessels, John McCorry

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.