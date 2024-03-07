Mar 7, 2024
Baugh, Min Advance in California House Race for Porter Seat
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Republican Scott Baugh and Democrat Dave Min are the top two voter getters in the primary race for California’s 47th Congressional District, according to AP.
The two will square off in the general election in November for the coastal Orange County House seat being vacated by Democrat Katie Porter, who decided to run for the Senate.
