Baupost Is Said to Post Gain as Hedge Funds See Declines

(Bloomberg) -- Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group posted a gain of about 2.8 percent so far this year as the hedge fund industry is on track for a yearly decline.

The Boston-based hedge fund’s return is year-to-date through November, according to people familiar with the matter. A spokeswoman for Baupost declined to comment.

Global hedge funds lost 0.1 percent on average in 2018 through last month, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc. The industry has struggled this year amid market volatility driven by rising interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

In the third quarter, Baupost’s largest U.S. stock position was Twenty-First Century Fox, according to regulatory filings. Shares gained about 40 percent so far this year after its deal with Walt Disney Co.

