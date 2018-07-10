Baupost Says Copy of Klarman's Book on Amazon Was Not Authorized

(Bloomberg) -- Baupost Group said the version of Seth Klarman’s 1991 investment book, “Margin of Safety,” that appeared on Amazon.com this month was published without his approval and that his legal team is taking action.

Hedge fund legend Klarman, Baupost’s chief executive officer, hasn’t authorized republication of the book in any form. The Boston-based firm said in a statement Tuesday that the publication on Amazon was a copyright violation.

The book appeared online earlier this month. It was no longer available on Amazon as of 11:31 a.m. Eastern time.

Hard copies of the book, which has long been out of print, have fetched as much as $2,500 among collectors.

To contact the reporters on this story: Charles Stein in Boston at cstein4@bloomberg.net;Erik Schatzker in New York at eschatzker@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Margaret Collins at mcollins45@bloomberg.net, Alan Mirabella

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.