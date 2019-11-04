{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
Markets
As of: {{timeStamp.date}}
{{timeStamp.time}}

Markets

{{ currentBoardShortName }}
  • Markets
  • Indices
  • Currencies
  • Energy
  • Metals
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}
{{data.symbol | reutersRICLabelFormat:group.RICS}}
 
{{data.netChng | number: 4 }}
{{data.netChng | number: 2 }}
{{data | displayCurrencySymbol}} {{data.price | number: 4 }}
{{data.price | number: 2 }}

Are you looking for a stock?

Try one of these

{{result.description}}
{{result.ric}}
More Results

BNN

Scoreboard

    BNN

    Latest Videos

    {{ currentStream.Name }}

    Related Video

    Continuous Play:
    ON OFF

    The information you requested is not available at this time, please check back again soon.

    More Video

    Most Popular Content

    14m ago

    Bausch Health reports $49M Q3 loss, raises full-year guidance

    The Canadian Press

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc.

    The headquarters of Bausch Health Solutions, formerly known as Valeant Inc., is seen Wednesday, February 20, 2019 in Laval, Que. , THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

    Security Not Found

    The stock symbol {{StockChart.Ric}} does not exist

    See Full Stock Page »

    LAVAL, Que. -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. raised its profit and revenue guidance as it reported a US$49-million loss in its latest quarter.

    The drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says it now expects full-year revenue in a range from $8.40 billion to $8.60 billion, up from earlier expectations for revenue between $8.475 and $8.625 billion

    Full-year adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization are expected to be in a range from $3.425 billion to $3.575 billion compared with earlier guidance for between $3.50 billion and $3.60 billion

    The company says the loss amounted to 14 cents per share for the quarter compared with a loss of $350 million or $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year.

    On an adjusted basis, Bausch earned net income of $425 million in the quarter compared with $403 million for the third quarter of 2018.

    Revenue totalled nearly $2.21 billion, up from nearly $2.14 billion a year ago.
     