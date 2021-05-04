Bausch Health adds two new directors to board backed by Carl Icahn

LAVAL, Que. -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a first-quarter loss of US$610 million compared with a loss of US$152 million a year earlier.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the loss amounted to US$1.71 per diluted share for the quarter compared with a loss of 43 cents per diluted share in the first three months of 2020.

The results included a US$469-million goodwill impairment charge in its Ortho Dermatologics business and a US$71-million impairment charge related to a product line in Ortho Dermatologics.

On an adjusted basis, Bausch Health says it earned US$370 million for the quarter, up from an adjusted profit of US$316 million for same quarter last year.

Revenue for the quarter totalled nearly US$2.03 billion for the first quarter of 2021 compared with US$2.01 billion in the first quarter of 2020.

Bausch Health says excluding the US$33-million favourable impact of foreign exchange and the $10-million impact of divestitures and discontinuations, revenue fell US$8 million compared with a year ago.