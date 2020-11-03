Are you looking for a stock?

    Nov 3, 2020

    Bausch Health reports US$7M Q3 profit, revenue down from year ago

    The Canadian Press

    LAVAL, Que. -- Bausch Health Companies Inc. reported a profit of US$71 million for its third-quarter compared with a loss of US$49 million in the same quarter last year as revenue was hurt by the pandemic.

    The Quebec-based drug company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says the profit amounted to 20 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30 compared with a loss of 14 cents per share in the third quarter of 2019.

    Revenue totalled US$2.14 billion, down from US$2.21 billion a year ago.

    The company says the COVID-19 pandemic hurt revenue by about US$150 million in the quarter.

    Bausch Health says its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and  amortization were US$948 million for the third quarter of 2020 compared with US$942 million for the third quarter of 2019.

    The company, formerly known as Valeant Pharmaceuticals, manufactures and sells a range of pharmaceutical, medical device and over-the-counter products, mostly related to eye health, gastroenterology and dermatology.
      

     