Bausch + Lomb files to go public on TSX and NYSE

We’ve returned to growth and we’re ready to launch the three separate companies: Bausch Health CEO

Bausch + Lomb Corp., the maker of contact lenses and eye-care products, filed to go public in the U.S. and Canada through an initial public offering.

The unit of Bausch Health Co. said in a filing Thursday it would seek to raise US$100 million, a placeholder amount that’ll likely change. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are advising on the listing.

The listing will involve only existing shares and no new shares will be offered, according to the filing.

Founded in 1853 by John Jacob Bausch and Henry Lomb in Rochester, New York, the optical products maker reported US$2.8 billion in revenue in the nine months ended September 2021, up 12 per cent from the same period a year ago, the document showed. Its net income shrunk to US$131 million from US$191 million.

Bausch + Lomb is seeking to list shares on both the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. It plans to float shares under the symbol BLOO.