The German state of Bavaria is tightening its coronavirus lockdown regime, mostly banning people from leaving their homes starting from Dec. 9 and formally declaring a “disaster situation.”

Previous and existing measures haven’t sufficiently brought down infections in the region, the Bavarian government said in a statement on its website on Sunday. Under the new rules, people will only be allowed to leave their homes if they have a valid reason.

The list of exceptions has 14 bullet points. Apart from going to work, to the doctor or shopping for groceries, Bavarians will also be allowed to see people in another household, take care of needy persons and pets as well as do “Christmas errands.” They may also participate in certain meetings and attend religious services.

In communities that have more than 200 infections per 100,000 inhabitants within seven days there will be a nightly curfew from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. with fewer exceptions. The consumption of alcohol will also be banned outside of buildings.

