After the outbreak at a farm in Bavaria, Germany is facing “very concerning” trends of rising coronavirus infections, the country’s public-health authority warned.

In the Bavarian town of Mamming, authorities are stepping up testing after more than 170 out of about 500 workers at a local farm were found to be positive. Most of the people are migrants from Romania, local media reported. The facility, where the workers are housed, was put under mandatory quarantine behind a metal fence.

“We must be careful that the many, many isolated cases in Germany don’t turn into a slight, creeping second wave,” Bavarian Premier Markus Soeder said Monday at a news conference in Munich, warning people to stick to hygiene and social-distancing rules. “We cannot completely prevent coronavirus, but our goal must be to identify outbreaks in time to check a wider spread.”

More than 60% of recent new cases are in Bavaria, North Rhine-Westphalia and Baden-Wuerttemberg, the Robert Koch Institute said in its latest virus report published late Sunday. The gauge of the disease’s spread was at 1.22 Sunday, down slightly from 1.24 the previous day. Anything above 1.0 means that infections are rising.

Germany has been widely praised for its swift reaction to the virus, but officials remain on high alert for a renewed outbreak. There have been 206,667 infections in the European Union’s most-populous nation, compared with more than 270,000 in Spain and almost 250,000 in Italy, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

While new infections jumped over the weekend to around 700 a day, that’s still well below the peak of nearly 7,000 at the height of the spread in March and April. Monday’s new cases declined to 389.

The summer travel season has become a source of concern. The RKI said Sunday that Covid-19 cases are “increasingly being identified among people returning from travels outside of Germany.”

Authorities have already moved to increase testing capacity at airports, and Health Minister Jens Spahn said at the weekend that the government is considering introducing mandatory testing for arrivals from areas designated “high risk.”

“I consider such an obligation important and necessary, and we must see how we can find a nationwide solution,” Bavarian Health Minister Melanie Huml, who is a qualified medical doctor, told ZDF television on Monday. “We acted very, very quickly and very, very decisively” to contain the outbreak in Mamming.

