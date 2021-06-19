(Bloomberg) --

Biotechnology company Bavarian Nordic A/S may sell its Covid-19 vaccine candidate if it can’t raise the money needed to carry out trials on humans, Jyllands-Posten reported.

The Danish company has been working to raise funds for the past few months and estimates that a phase three trial of its vaccine candidate could cost as much as $300 million, the newspaper said, citing Rolf Sass Sorensen, vice president of investor relations.

While the company has held talks with the Danish government about an investment in the vaccine, Bavarian Nordic now needs those talks to be turned into a binding commitment, Jyllands-Posten said, citing Sass Sorensen.

